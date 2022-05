Smith will guard the road goal in Game 1 of the Oilers' second-round series versus the Flames on Wednesday, Daniel Nugent-Bowman of The Athletic reports.

The Oilers will deploy the same lineup that clinched a series win in Game 7 versus the Kings, including Smith in goal. The 40-year-old had a 2.29 GAA and a .938 save percentage in the first round. Smith will also get a chance at some revenge, having played for the Flames for two seasons before joining the Oilers in 2019-20.