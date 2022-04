Smith stopped 34 of 36 shots in Wednesday's 5-2 victory over Dallas.

While his shutout streak ended at two, Smith extended his winning streak to seven with another strong performance. Over the course of the streak, Smith has a remarkable .954. save percentage with 1.57 goals allowed. The 40-year-old netminder is clearly the top option in Edmonton right now, as the Oilers look to hang on to a playoff spot.