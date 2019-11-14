Oilers' Mike Smith: Facing Avalanche
Smith will patrol the crease during Thursday's home game against the Avalanche, Jason Gregor of OilersNation.com reports.
Smith has struggled recently, suffering losses in two straight starts while posting an ugly 4.56 GAA and .813 save percentage. The veteran netminder will look to get back on track in a home matchup with a surging Colorado club that's won three straight games.
