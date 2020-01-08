Oilers' Mike Smith: Facing Habs on Thursday
Smith will start in Thursday's road game versus the Canadiens, Jack Michaels of the Oilers Radio Network reports.
Smith will make his fourth straight start, as Mikko Koskinen has yet to play in 2020. The 37-year-old Smith has been mediocre over the last three contests, as he posted below an .890 save percentage in two of those games, but he managed to produce a 2-0-1 record in that stretch. Montreal enters this game on a seven-game losing streak.
