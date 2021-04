Smith will defend the blue paint during Saturday's road game versus Winnipeg, Jason Gregor of OilersNation.com reports.

Smith wasn't great in his last start last Saturday against Calgary, allowing five goals on 32 shots en route to an ugly 5-0 defeat. The veteran backstop will try to bounce back and earn his 15th victory of the season in a tough road matchup with a hot Jets team that's won five of its last six games.