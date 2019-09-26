Oilers' Mike Smith: Facing Jets
Smith will patrol the road crease Thursday versus the Jets, Jason Gregor of OilersNation.com reports.
Smith played two periods against the Coyotes on Tuesday, allowing two goals on 17 shots. The veteran netminder is expected to play the full game Thursday.
