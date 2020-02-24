Smith will patrol the crease for Sunday's contest in Los Angeles.

Smith has allowed three or fewer goals in each of his last 10 outings. During that span, he's 7-1-2 with a strong .921 save percentage and 2.56 GAA. However, he's struggled against the Kings this season, yielding eight goals in two starts against the division rival. He'll look to flip the script against one of the league's lowest-scoring offenses.