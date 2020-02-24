Oilers' Mike Smith: Facing Kings
Smith will patrol the crease for Sunday's contest in Los Angeles.
Smith has allowed three or fewer goals in each of his last 10 outings. During that span, he's 7-1-2 with a strong .921 save percentage and 2.56 GAA. However, he's struggled against the Kings this season, yielding eight goals in two starts against the division rival. He'll look to flip the script against one of the league's lowest-scoring offenses.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.