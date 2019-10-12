Oilers' Mike Smith: Facing off against Rangers
Smith will be between the road pipes for Saturday's game versus the Rangers, Jack Michaels of the Oilers Radio Network reports.
Smith has watched the last two games from the bench, but now he'll get a chance to reclaim the crease against a well-rested Rangers team, which hasn't played in a week. The veteran backstop won his first two starts but was inconsistent, posting a .939 save percentage in the season opener but coming back with an .844 in the second contest. The Rangers provide a threatening offense after racking up 10 goals in two games.
