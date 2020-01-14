Oilers' Mike Smith: Facing Predators
Smith will guard the cage during Tuesday's home game versus Nashville, Jack Michaels of the Oilers Radio Network reports.
Smith has played well recently, stringing together three straight wins while posting an impressive .936 save percentage. The veteran backstop will look to keep rolling in a home game against a Predators squad that's averaging an impressive 3.59 goals per game on the road this year, second best in the NHL.
