Smith will patrol the crease during Thursday's home game versus the Canucks, Jason Gregor of Oilers Nation reports.

Mikko Koskinen struggled in Wednesday's season opener against Vancouver, surrendering five goals on 35 shots en route to a 5-3 loss, so Smith will give it a go in the second half of the back-to-back matchups. The 38-year-old vet wasn't great last season, posting a 2.95 GAA and .902 save percentage in 39 appearances with the Oilers.