Smith stopped 29 shots in Monday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Canadiens.

The Oilers took a 2-0 lead into the third period but Smith couldn't make it hold up, allowing two goals early in the final frame before getting beaten by Eric Staal in OT. The veteran netminder hasn't lost in regulation in six straight starts, going 4-0-2, and on the season he sports a 2.41 GAA and .919 save percentage.