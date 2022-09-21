Smith (undisclosed) failed his physical Wednesday and will be placed on long-term injured reserve.

Smith isn't expected to play this year due to an undisclosed injury, and this news all but confirms that will be the case. The 40-year-old netminder has one season remaining on his two-year, $4.4 million contract with the Oilers, and he'll almost certainly announce his retirement ahead of the 2023-24 season. Assuming that comes to fruition and he's unable to play in 2022-23, Smith will finish his career having going 299-263-78 while posting a .912 save percentage and a 2.70 GAA through 670 appearances spread over 16 seasons.