Smith stopped 29 of 31 shots in a 2-1 overtime loss to Boston on Wednesday.

Smith put together another strong performance for an Edmonton team that was without its best forward (Connor McDavid) and best defenseman (Oscar Klefbom), among others. The only goals Smith allowed both came on breakaways, first by Patrice Bergeron in the opening period and by David Pastrnak in the extra frame. The 37-year-old Smith has lost just one game in regulation since the New Year, going 9-1-4 in that stretch.