Oilers' Mike Smith: Falls in overtime
Smith stopped 29 of 31 shots in a 2-1 overtime loss to Boston on Wednesday.
Smith put together another strong performance for an Edmonton team that was without its best forward (Connor McDavid) and best defenseman (Oscar Klefbom), among others. The only goals Smith allowed both came on breakaways, first by Patrice Bergeron in the opening period and by David Pastrnak in the extra frame. The 37-year-old Smith has lost just one game in regulation since the New Year, going 9-1-4 in that stretch.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.