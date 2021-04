Smith gave up four goals on 31 shots in Wednesday's 4-3 loss to the Canadiens.

Smith wasn't quite sharp enough Wednesday, and the Oilers' rally came up short in the third period. The 39-year-old goalie dropped to 16-5-2 with a 2.37 GAA and a .921 save percentage in 25 games. He's very rarely had poor outings -- Wednesday was the seventh time he's given up four or more goals this year. The Oilers are off until Monday, when they visit Winnipeg to begin a two-game series.