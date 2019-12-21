Smith gave up four goals on 25 shots in a 5-2 loss to the Penguins on Friday.

Smith's struggles in December continued -- he's now gone 0-2-1 with 15 goals allowed over four appearances this month. For the year, the 37-year-old is at 7-9-2 with a 3.14 GAA and an .893 save percentage in 19 games this year. As Smith continues to decline, Mikko Koskinen has played fairly well and should be considered the more favorable of the two Oilers' goalies from a fantasy perspective.