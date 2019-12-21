Oilers' Mike Smith: Falls to Penguins
Smith gave up four goals on 25 shots in a 5-2 loss to the Penguins on Friday.
Smith's struggles in December continued -- he's now gone 0-2-1 with 15 goals allowed over four appearances this month. For the year, the 37-year-old is at 7-9-2 with a 3.14 GAA and an .893 save percentage in 19 games this year. As Smith continues to decline, Mikko Koskinen has played fairly well and should be considered the more favorable of the two Oilers' goalies from a fantasy perspective.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.