Smith allowed three goals on 23 shots in Wednesday's 5-2 loss to the Blues.

Two of the Blues' goals came with an Oiler in the penalty box, and Smith was unable to stabilize his team in those moments. The 37-year-old dropped to 5-4-1 with a 2.22 GAA and a .926 save percentage in 10 starts this year. Expect Smith and Mikko Koskinen to continue splitting the games nearly evenly going forward.