Smith stopped 29 of 31 shots Monday in a 3-2 overtime win versus Toronto.

Smith came up with his biggest save of the game just nine seconds into overtime, stoning Auston Matthews from point-blank range. The Oilers immediately headed the other way and Connor McDavid set up Darnell Nurse for the game winner eight seconds later. It was Smith's first win in five tries (1-2-1) against Toronto this season, and the 38-year-old improved to 11-3-1 overall with a 2.44 GAA and .918 save percentage. The latter is on pace to be his best such mark since 2011-12 with the Coyotes.