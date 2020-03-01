Oilers' Mike Smith: Finishes off Jets
Smith made 39 saves on 41 shots in a 3-2 win over the Jets on Saturday.
Smith allowed the two goals in a span of 34 seconds during the second period. He righted the ship and made 18 saves in the third to lock up the win, his sixth in his last nine starts. The 37-year-old improved to 18-10-6 with a 2.87 GAA and a .905 save percentage through 36 outings. The Oilers hit the road, starting with a back-to-back in Nashville on Monday and Dallas on Tuesday -- expect Smith and Mikko Koskinen to split those starts.
