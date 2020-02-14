Oilers' Mike Smith: First regulation loss in 2020
Smith made 34 saves in a 3-1 loss to the Lightning on Thursday.
The game was close -- Smith allowed just two goals, but his mates couldn't solve Andrei Vasilevskiy in the other net. The loss snapped a three-game winning streak and it's his first regulation loss in 2020 (8-1-2). Smith is a sneaky fantasy play right now. Hot is hot, despite the loss.
