Oilers' Mike Smith: Gets hook after one period
Smith allowed three goals on 12 shots in Thursday's 5-1 loss to the Kings.
Smith was replaced by Mikko Koskinen at the start of the second period after a rough opening frame. The Oilers were unable to erase the deficit, and Smith took the loss. The 37-year-old has a 6-6-1 record with a 2.72 GAA and a .910 save percentage in 13 appearances. He'll probably get a chance to bounce back quickly -- the Oilers play a back-to-back in Vegas and Arizona over the weekend.
