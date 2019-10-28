Oilers' Mike Smith: Gets hook against Panthers
Smith stopped 10 of 13 shots before being replaced by Mikko Koskinen early in the second period of Sunday's 6-2 loss to the Panthers.
The veteran goalie looked solid during a scoreless first period, but after Florida erupted for three goals in under three minutes to begin the second period, Smith got the hook. He's enjoyed a solid start to the season, going 3-3-1 with a 2.49 GAA and .914 save percentage, but Sunday's performance won't help him keep Koskinen at bay in the battle for playing time in Edmonton's net.
