Smith will start Sunday's Game 3 in Winnipeg, Paul Gazzola of the Oilers' official site reports.

Smith has stopped 53 of 56 shots through two games, but the Oilers find themselves in a 2-0 series hole due to an inability to solve Connor Hellebuyck at the other end. All Smith can do is keep holding up his end of the bargain and hope Connor McDavid and company get finally get going in front of him.