Smith will start Sunday's Game 4 in Los Angeles, Ryan Rishaug of TSN Edmonton reports.

Smith has won 11 of his last 12 starts dating back to the regular season, with the Game 1 loss in this series representing the lone blemish over that span. He gave up four goals in that one, but Edmonton dominated the next two games by a 14-2 margin to grab a 2-1 lead in the series.