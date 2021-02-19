Smith will be between the pipes on the road versus Calgary on Friday, Jack Michaels of the Oilers Radio Network reports.

Smith will be making his fourth straight appearance in goal for the Oilers, having recorded a 2-0-0 record and 2.53 GAA in his last three contests. With the veteran netminder taking the first game of the back-to-back, fantasy players should expect to see Mikko Koskinen patrolling the crease against Calgary on Saturday, though coach Dave Tippet hasn't confirmed his starter for that game yet.