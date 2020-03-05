Smith will be between the pipes on the road versus Chicago on Thursday, Jack Michaels of the Oilers Radio Network reports.

Smith is riding a two-game winning streak in addition to being undefeated in regulation in his last six outings. During that stretch, the veteran netminder has posted a 4-0-2 record, 2.62 GAA and .911 save percentage. The Ontario native figures to continue carrying the load heading into the final stretch of the regular season.