Oilers' Mike Smith: Gets starting nod Friday
Smith will tend the twine at home versus Pittsburgh on Friday, Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports reports.
Smith is riding a four-game losing streak during which he registered a 0-2-1 record and 4.63 GAA. Historically, the netminder has put up middling results against the Penguins, as he is 9-9-0 with a .914 save percentage in 19 matchups. Pittsburgh remains without captain Sidney Crosby (groin) and will also be missing two top-4 blueliners in Brian Dumoulin (ankle) and Justin Schultz (lower body).
