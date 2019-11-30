Oilers' Mike Smith: Gets starting nod
Smith will patrol the crease during Saturday's home clash with the Canucks, Jack Michaels of the Oilers Radio Network reports.
Smith was pretty sharp in his last start last Saturday against Vegas, stopping 25 of 27 shots en route to a 4-2 road win. The veteran backstop will attempt to pick up his eighth victory of the campaign in a home matchup with a Vancouver team that's 7-8-1 on the road this year.
