Smith stopped 27 of 32 shots in Saturday's 6-5 win over the Kings.

Smith's own puckhandling gaffes led directly to LA's first two goals but he also turned aside a handful of prime scoring chances the rest of the way to earn his second win in as many starts. It will be interesting to see if the 37-year-old draws his third straight start Tuesday against the Islanders, or if Mikko Koskinen, last year's starter in Edmonton, makes his season debut. Smith signed with the Oilers over the summer after having spent the previous two seasons in Calgary.