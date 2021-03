Smith allowed two goals on 31 shots in Saturday's 4-2 win over the Jets.

Smith gave up a pair in the first period, but he was better as the game went along. The Oilers supported him with four unanswered tallies. Smith improved to 11-3-0 with a 2.34 GAA and a .922 save percentage in 16 contests. The Oilers begin a three-game series in Montreal on Monday -- it'd be surprising if Smith didn't get at least two starts during that set.