Smith recorded 26 saves Wednesday in a 6-1 loss to the Maple Leafs.

Smith had almost no chance on any of Toronto's goals, all of which came from point-blank range, and the Maple Leafs were able to build a comfortable 4-0 lead before the game's midway point. The notoriously streaky Smith had been red-hot since returning from injury in early February and was due for a rough outing. Fantasy managers shouldn't completely bail on him, but be aware that regression is likely coming for his .923 save percentage.