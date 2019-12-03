Smith (leg) will return to the lineup for Wednesday's matchup with Ottawa, Jack Michaels of the Oilers Radio Network reports.

The Oilers have yet to announce a starter for Wednesday's contest, but Smith, who missed Sunday's clash with the Canucks due to a leg injury, will at least be available to serve as Edmonton's backup against the Senators. The veteran netminder has compiled a 7-7-1 record while posting a 2.83 GAA and .907 save percentage in 15 appearances this season.