Oilers' Mike Smith: Good to go
Smith (leg) will return to the lineup for Wednesday's matchup with Ottawa, Jack Michaels of the Oilers Radio Network reports.
The Oilers have yet to announce a starter for Wednesday's contest, but Smith, who missed Sunday's clash with the Canucks due to a leg injury, will at least be available to serve as Edmonton's backup against the Senators. The veteran netminder has compiled a 7-7-1 record while posting a 2.83 GAA and .907 save percentage in 15 appearances this season.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.