Oilers' Mike Smith: Grabs win in MSG
Smith turned aside 20 shots in Saturday's 4-1 win over the Rangers.
New York struck first, as Kaapo Kakko notched his first NHL goal late in the first period, but Smith shut the door from there and the Oilers took control of the game in the third. The 37-year-old netminder has made three starts to Mikko Koskinen's two to begin the season, and with Edmonton still undefeated, expect coach Dave Tippett to keep rolling with a timeshare in net until one of his goalies forces his hand.
