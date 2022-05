Smith will get the starting nod for Friday's Game 3 clash with the Kings.

Smith was outstanding in Wednesday's Game 2 victory, stopping all 30 shots he faced and posting the third shutout in his last seven appearances dating back to the regular season. He's now allowed four goals on 65 shots in the first two games of this series against the Kings. Over his last 10 games, the 40-year-old is 9-1-0 with a terrific .959 save percentage.