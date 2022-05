Smith is expected to start in Los Angeles for Game 6 on Thursday, Jack Michaels of the Oilers Radio Network reports.

Despite falling in a 3-2 series hole, the Oilers are sticking with Smith to try and force a Game 7 back in Edmonton. The veteran netminder has posted an impressive .930 save percentage this postseason but he's coughed up eight goals over his last two starts. Tuesday's 5-4 loss was the second time this series that Smith allowed four or more goals.