Smith will patrol the blue paint in Monday's home contest against the Jets on Monday.

After missing the first 13 games of the season, Smith has been tremendous since returning. He's stopped 65-of-66 shots and earned a win in both, including a terrific 38-save shutout against Montreal on Feb. 11. He'll look to keep the momentum rolling against a Winnipeg team that is top-10 in the NHL in goals per game.