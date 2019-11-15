Smith turned aside 31 of 33 shots in a 6-2 win over Colorado on Thursday.

The 37-year old gave up the first goal of the night, but Smith's teammates scored more than enough goals the rest of the way; Edmonton tickled twine five times after Andre Burakovsy opened the scoring and added a sixth goal after Burakovsky's second of the night, scored late in the second period. The victory improves Smith's record to 6-5-1 in 2019-20, to go along with a 2.53 GAA and .915 save percentage.