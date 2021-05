Smith stopped 22 of 25 shots in Saturday's 4-3 win over the Canucks.

A back-and-forth second period made it a close game, but Smith was perfect in the third period to preserve a one-goal lead. The 39-year-old improved to 20-6-2 with a 2.28 GAA and a .924 save percentage through 31 appearances. Smith has enjoyed one of the best seasons of his career and will likely be leaned on heavily in the playoffs.