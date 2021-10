Smith (leg) could be an option against the Canucks on Saturday, Jack Michaels of the Oilers Radio Network reports.

Smith won't be an option for Wednesday's matchup with the Flyers which means Mikko Koskinen will likely get the nod in his stead. Once back to 100 percent, the veteran Smith should be restored to being the No. 1 option between the pipes and will look to pick up where he left off with two wins in three appearances.