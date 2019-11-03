Smith turned aside 51 shots in Saturday's 2-1 overtime win over the Penguins.

The veteran netminder made a number of impressive stops and took a shutout into the third period before getting beaten by Brian Dumoulin on an odd-man rush. Smith has had an outstanding start to the season while in a timeshare with Mikko Koskinen, going 5-3-1 with a 2.12 GAA and .931 save percentage.