Smith will guard the home goal during Saturday's matchup with Winnipeg, Jack Michaels of the Oilers Radio Network reports.

Smith was a little shaky in his last start, surrendering three goals on 33 shots against Calgary on Wednesday, but he was still able to pick up his 10th win of the season thanks to fantastic goal support from his teammates. The veteran backstop will attempt to secure a second straight victory in a home matchup with a Jets team that's averaging 3.07 goals per game on the road this year, 11th in the NHL.