Smith will guard the road goal in Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals versus the Avalanche on Tuesday, Tony Brar of Oilers TV reports.

Smith will unsurprisingly get the nod to begin this series after eliminating the Flames in five games. He's posted an 8-3 record, a 2.70 GAA and a .927 save percentage in 12 playoff contests. The 40-year-old can expect to face a lot of traffic again versus the Avalanche, who boast one of the deeper offenses in the league.