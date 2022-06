Smith will guard the road goal during Thursday's Game 2 versus the Avalanche.

Smith struggled in Tuesday's Game 1 against Colorado, surrendering six goals on just 25 shots before being replaced by Mikko Koskinen in the second period of the eventual 8-6 loss. He'll try to shake off that poor performance and help the Oilers even up the series at one game apiece by shooting for his ninth win of the postseason Thursday.