Smith will get the starting nod for Thursday's road matchup with Tampa Bay, Jack Michaels of the Oilers Radio Network reports.

Smith hasn't lost in regulation since Dec. 20 against the Penguins, having posted an 8-0-2 record and .916 save percentage in 11 outings. The veteran netminder appears to have cemented himself as the preferred option in Edmonton after having split much of the workload with Mikko Koskinen to start the year.