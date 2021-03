Smith will get the starting nod at home against the Maple Leafs on Wednesday.

Smith stepped into Monday's matchup with Toronto in relief of Mikko Koskinen and stopped all 13 shots he faced. The 38-year-old Smith has appeared in nine of the team's last 11 contests and seems to have cemented himself as the preferred option in the crease. With no back-to-backs on the upcoming schedule, Smith could see a heavy workload to kick off March.