Oilers' Mike Smith: In goal Wednesday
Smith will get the starting nod on the road against Columbus on Wednesday, Jack Michaels of the Oilers Radio Network reports.
Smith hasn't recorded a victory since Oct. 12 versus the Rangers, as he is 0-3-1 with a 2.33 GAA in his last four outings. The veteran netminder is currently splitting duties with Mikko Koskinen and will likely continue to do so for the time being.
