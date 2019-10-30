Smith will get the starting nod on the road against Columbus on Wednesday, Jack Michaels of the Oilers Radio Network reports.

Smith hasn't recorded a victory since Oct. 12 versus the Rangers, as he is 0-3-1 with a 2.33 GAA in his last four outings. The veteran netminder is currently splitting duties with Mikko Koskinen and will likely continue to do so for the time being.