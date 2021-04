Smith will start Monday's home game against Montreal, Bob Stauffer of Oilers Radio reports.

Smith's coming off his third shutout of the season, in which he set aside all 26 Jets shots he faced. That effort improved Smith's record to 15-4-2 while dropping his GAA to 2.36 and raising his save percentage to .922. He'll take on a scuffling Canadiens offense that has produced only three goals over its last three games and is coming off a shutout loss at the hands of the Senators.