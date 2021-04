Smith will man the road crease Monday in Winnipeg, Daniel Nugent-Bowman of The Athletic reports.

Smith has been up and down over his last five starts. He has allowed just two total goals in three wins during that stretch but also surrendered nine goals over a pair of losses. Smith's best outing in this recent stretch was an April 17 shutout in Winnipeg, and he'll look to repeat that feat against a reeling Jets team that's been outscored 12-4 during its three-game losing streak.