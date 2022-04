Smith stopped 34 of 37 shots in Friday's 6-3 win over the Avalanche.

Smith has won eight games in a row, and this was just the second time in that span he's allowed three or more goals. The 40-year-old is locked in as the Oilers' top goalie thanks to his late-season hot run. He improved to 15-9-2 with a 2.88 GAA and a .913 save percentage through 27 outings. The Oilers' last road trip of the regular season begins Sunday in Columbus.