Smith stopped 44 of 46 shots in Friday's 8-2 win over the Kings in Game 3.

Smith had plenty of shots to stop, though the Kings struggled to really challenge the 40-year-old netminder. He received plenty of scoring support from the Oilers, who saw multi-goal efforts from Evander Kane, Zach Hyman and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins. Smith has allowed only six goals on 111 shots in three games -- the defense may be a bit leaky, but he's been up to the task so far. He'll likely start again in Sunday's Game 4.